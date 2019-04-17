Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Having tools in your household is pretty important, even if you’re not that savvy at home repairs and construction. At a minimum, a screwdriver and tape measure are always good to have on hand. If you require a lot more tools than the absolute basics, Home Depot is having a huge sale on DEWALT tools and accessories today. You can scoop up savings of up to 45% on some power tools sets.

DEWALT’s 10-Tool Cordless Combo Kit is 40% off through the end of the day. The product retails for $999, so this is one of the best savings in the sale. If you’re not on the market to drop hundreds of dollars at Home Depot, some less expensive DEWALT products are also discounted, like this Maxfit Screwdriving and Drill Bit Set, which is $30. For those who are doing some really heavy duty lifting at home or work, DEWALT’s Axle Men’s Boots are 45% off right now.

