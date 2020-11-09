It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Home Chefs, Unite! The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill Is $40 Off

ignacia
Ignacia
Kinja Deals
Ninja Foodi Smart 6-in-1 Indoor Grill | $240 | Amazon
Ninja Foodi Smart 6-in-1 Indoor Grill | $240 | Amazon

If you’re a little sad that it’s getting a bit cold to fire up the grill, try out the Ninja Foodi Smart 6-in-1 Indoor Grill, $40 off at Amazon. You’ll be able to sear, sizzle, and crisp all the burgers, franks, and ribs you desire. There are about four smart protein settings and nine customizable cooking levels, which is perfect for any budding or experienced home chef. What are you waiting for?!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

