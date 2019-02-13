Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I don’t know the first thing about parenting but if you don’t get your kid this, you’re a bad parent. I mean, look at it! It’s the Batmobile! Your kid would be the talk of the playground.

Recommended for ages 2 and older, this battery-powered model can go 2.5 mph and it’s super cheap right now, too. It’s about $20 less than what’s currently on Amazon, so if you skip this deal. you’re a real... Joker.