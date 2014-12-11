Holy Kinja Deals, Batman! This Batmobile Go-Kart Is Just $89

Hauck Batman Batmobile Ride-On Pedal Go-Kart | $89 | Amazon Walmart

Ever look at a toy and think to yourself, “why didn’t I have this when I was younger?”

Well, I got that feeling when I saw this Hauck Batman Batmobile Ride-On Pedal Go-Kart. I don’t know the first thing about parenting but if you don’t get your kid this, you’re a bad parent...as bad of a parent as Bruce Wayne. I mean, look at it! It’s the Batmobile in Go-Kart form!

Your kid would be the talk of the playground. Or at least, the PTA meeting where they discuss your kid being a hazard to everyone’s Achilles heel. Appropriate for kids 3-7 years-old, this go-kart is the best, dumbest thing since naming a character Jean-Paul Valley.