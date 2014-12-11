It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Holy Kinja Deals, Batman! This Batmobile Go-Kart Is Just $89

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
2.7K
Save
Hauck Batman Batmobile Ride-On Pedal Go-Kart | $89 | Amazon and Walmart
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Hauck Batman Batmobile Ride-On Pedal Go-Kart | $89 | Amazon and Walmart

Ever look at a toy and think to yourself, “why didn’t I have this when I was younger?”

Advertisement

Well, I got that feeling when I saw this Hauck Batman Batmobile Ride-On Pedal Go-Kart. I don’t know the first thing about parenting but if you don’t get your kid this, you’re a bad parent...as bad of a parent as Bruce Wayne. I mean, look at it! It’s the Batmobile in Go-Kart form!

Your kid would be the talk of the playground. Or at least, the PTA meeting where they discuss your kid being a hazard to everyone’s Achilles heel. Appropriate for kids 3-7 years-old, this go-kart is the best, dumbest thing since naming a character Jean-Paul Valley.

Share This Story

More from Kinja Deals

Pick Up This Rayovac Lantern for a Low $5

The Fantastic "Legacy" Adaptation of Betrayal At House On The Hill Is Back On Sale

Anker's Four-Port Travel Charger Is Tiny, Powerful, and Only $21

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts