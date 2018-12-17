Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Despite the ongoing drama and relative mediocrity of the DCEU, the animated side of DC’s library remains strong. Right now you can own a copy of its 10-year history, spanning 30 films in Blu-Ray form for under $100.

This set includes all of DC’s releases starting with 2007's Superman: Doomsday, all the way to last year’s Batman and Harley Quinn. Plus, you’ll get 20 hours of special features and a coloring book.