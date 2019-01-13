Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac 11+ isn’t the company’s newest or most powerful robotic vacuum, but it’ll still do the yeoman’s work of keeping your floors clean by bopping around your house every day with basically zero input from you. It’s also extraordinarily quiet, compared to my Roomba.



So if you still haven’t outsourced vacuuming to a robot, or you want to add one to your fleet (say, for a second floor in your house), today’s $117 deal is far and away the best price we’ve seen on this model, and in fact, it’s one of the best prices we’ve seen on any robotic vacuum, let alone a non-refurb. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon to save on the $127 list price (which itself is a great deal).