It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Hollow Out Baby Yoda's Skull and Put Your 3rd Gen Echo Dot In There for $25

Baby Yoda Echo Dot 3rd Gen Stand | $25 | Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen With Clock and Baby Yoda Stand | $80 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
To quote Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski when it was first announced, this latest accessory from Otterbox will let you “scoop out Baby Yoda’s brains and replace them with your Amazon Echo Dot.” Since my baby brain could not personally come up with a better headline if I tried, I’m cribbing his and making it my own. Just so we’re clear. The stand is designed specifically for the Echo Dot 3rd Gen, meaning it won’t work with the older Echo Dot 1st and 2nd Gen smart speakers. Of course, if you buy them together, you’ll save 5% off the list price.

While some of my colleagues would prefer to eat the Baby Yoda (also known as The Child, if you’re a narc), I adore the blatantly focus group-engineered little fella. Ripe for merch like this incredible stand, it’s the perfect ornament to gaze upon longingly every morning when you wake up. And with The Mandalorian striking back in season 2 next month, what better way to gear up Alexa for your next streaming binge? I know I’ll be there, mostly for Baby Yoda, because I am extremely susceptible to lazy marketing, and I wear it proudly.

