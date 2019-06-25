Graphic: Shep McAllister

AmazonBasics Playstand For Nintendo Switch | $9 | Amazon

The Nintendo Switch’s flimsy kickstand only works at a single, steep angle, and the placement of the console’s USB-C port means you can’t charge it while it’s propped up on a table. This stand from AmazonBasics solves both problems for just $9, down from the usual $12.



When folded up, it’s small enough to fit into most Switch cases, so you can pull it out at the coffee shop, on the plane, and whenever else you might want to play the Switch in comfort.