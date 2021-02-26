Hold Steady: This iPhone 12-Compatible Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer Is 30% Off

Hohem M-Tripod Gimbal MOBILE30 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Long before the selfie stick rocked our worlds in the mid-2010s, the gimbal was conceived by Philo of Byzantium in Ancient Greece for the purpose of holding ink for reed pens. Today it’s used to keep your phone stable so you can take better photos and videos. The M-Tripod from Hohem in particular is one of the best iPhone gimbals you can find in its price range. With a high-performance tilt motor rotating on three axes, rather than trying to prevent natural, uneven hand movements, this nifty accessory smoothens footage without asking anything extra of you. For a limited time only, it’s also $27 off—bringing your total checkout price to just $62—using the promo code MOBILE30.

Instead of ordering takeout tonight, use this opportunity to hone your smartphone photography skills. Sure, you could spend almost $4,000 on a nice professional DSLR camera, but if you’re just starting out and looking to improve your picture quality, any expert will tell you that a gimbal is the first place you should start. Factoring in the discount, the M-Tripod is one of the more feature-heavy options you can get for under $80. Its 4,000mAh battery promises a 12-hour runtime, making it a breeze to film time-lapses, or even charge your phone. Anything from the Galaxy Note20 to the iPhone 12 works with it, so as long as you’ve got a modern smartphone, the shoe should fit.