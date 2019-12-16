It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsTV & Movies

Hold Onto Your Butts and Get the Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection on Blu-ray For $23

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
466
Save
Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection | $23 | Amazon

Life uh... finds a way. If you love a shirtless Jeff Goldblum, make sure you always have access to the video. You can get all five of the films in the Jurassic Universe when you snag the Blu-ray copy of the Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection. We won’t blame you if you skip over rewatching Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom or Jurassic Park 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Read More In 2020, Get 3 Months of Kindle Unlimited For $1

Today's Gold Box Is Dropping The Price on Select L.O.L. Surprise! Toys

You Still Have Time to Get a Discounted KitchenAid For All Of Your Holiday Baking

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts