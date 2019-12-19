Hold On To Your Butts, This Superior Bidet BOGO Sale Is The Shit

Buy One, Get One Free Superior Bidet Attachment | $25 | Amazon | Use coupon code 241XMASBIDET

Buy One, Get One Free Superior Bidet Attachment w/ Hot/Cold Adjustment | $35 | Amazon | Use coupon code 241XMASBIDET

Is it my birthday? This Superior Bidet sale is incredible. Here’s the deal: These two superior bidets are already discounted to $25 and $35. The big difference between the two is the ability to control temperature.

Now, here’s where it gets interesting. If you add two to your card and use our promo code 241XMASBIDET, it’s buy one, get one free. That’s insane. That’s basically $12 per bidet (or $17 if you go for the more expensive one, which I highly recommend.) For what it’s worth, I am ordering a couple as we speak to upgrade my parents’ house.

Now, please. Be evolved creatures and pick one two up.

