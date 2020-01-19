Hold On To Your Butts, This BioBidet Sale Is The Shit

BioBidet Slim Edge Bidet Graphic : Tercius Bufete

BioBidet Slim Edge Bidet | $22 | Woot

For the better part of the year, I’ve championed the purchase and subsequent use of bidets to the chagrin of my co-workers and loved ones. And, right now, you can pick up a new BioBidet Slim Edge Bidet for just $22. This model come with all the necessary attachments to install on your current toilet. Better still, they’re very easy to put together.

For what it’s worth, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen on this particular bidet. So get yours, this sale is one-day only.