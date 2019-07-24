Photo: Amazon

Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary Collection | $30 | Amazon



Do you know someone who loves dinosaurs as much as my nephew Charlie does? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t pick up the Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary Collection. This Blu-ray set includes Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World. Sadly, no Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom but you do get a bunch of bonus features, and even digital copies.

$30 is the best price we’ve ever seen on this particular collection, so act fast before this deal is extinct. (Can you believe I’m single and don’t know if I don’t have any kids?)