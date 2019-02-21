Graphic: Shep McAllister

No matter how averse you are to DIY and home improvement projects, there are just some tools that you have to own. A couple of screwdrivers are mandatory. Ditto a hammer. And a decent pair of pliers are right up on that top tier.



Irwin’s Vise-Grip pliers have terrific reviews, non-slip handles, and a price tag that can’t be beat today. Just clip the $5 coupon to get a grip on these these pliers for under $9, complete with Prime shipping.