Hold All Your Super Bowl Snacks in This Tacklife Mini Fridge

Tacklife Mini Fridge | $134 | Amazon | Promo code R9BQOQM2
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
If you’re looking for a place to store easy snackables like soda, beer, and whatever else, you should check out the Tacklife Mini Fridge. Only $134 with the promo code R9BQOQM2, you’ll get a 3.2cu.ft mini fridge with adjustable temperatures and adjustable shelves. It is Energy Star rated, so you’ll be doing something for the planet and not run up your energy bill, and can be accessed while watching the Super Bowl. And if you’re a fan of skincare, it can hold creams, serums, and jade face rollers without a sweat.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

