Hold All Your Super Bowl Snacks in This Tacklife Mini Fridge

Tacklife Mini Fridge R9BQOQM2 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a place to store easy snackables like soda, beer, and whatever else, you should check out the Tacklife Mini Fridge. Only $134 with the promo code R9BQOQM2, you’ll get a 3.2cu.ft mini fridge with adjustable temperatures and adjustable shelves. It is Energy Star rated, so you’ll be doing something for the planet and not run up your energy bill, and can be accessed while watching the Super Bowl. And if you’re a fan of skincare, it can hold c reams, serums, and jade face rollers without a sweat.