If regular hiking is a little too slow and leisurely for your tastes, maybe this can be the summer that you take up mountain biking.



This 29" Mongoose is a solid starter bike for just $149. While its steel frame is heavier than more expensive aluminum bikes, it does feature Shimano A-series components. Those are Shimano’s lower-end parts, but as our deal researcher Corey put it, “they’re miles better than low end non-Shimano components.”

Shipping is free, but if you want it sooner, you can probably also order online for in-store pickup at your nearest Walmart.