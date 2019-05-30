Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The money you spend on this Marmot Women’s Trestles Elite 30 Sleeping Bag won’t keep you up at night. Through June 2, you can crawl into this comfy cocoon of a sleeping bag for just $70—that’s half off its usual price—using promo code KINJA50. With an external pocket, HL-ElixR insulation, and a fold-down second zipper for added ventilation, you’ll want for nothing in this sack. Not to mention, you’ll have sweet dreams of savings, so snag your bag now.