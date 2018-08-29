Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker has quietly built up an impressive array of automotive accessories, and several of them are on sale today only in Amazon’s Gold Box.

Three of the four products in the sale are dash cams. In terms of specs, the A1 and C1 are nearly identical, but the A1 has a wider range of operating temperatures, and is actually $11 cheaper. Its design, however, is a little bulkier. I have the C1, and it’s completely hidden from my view while driving by the rear view mirror.

For a bit more, you can upgrade to the C2 Pro, which includes a better low light sensor, built-in GPS, and comes with a 32GB microSD card in the box.

Changing gears, the last item in the sale is a Bluetooth receiver that plugs into your car’s AUX jack, allowing you to wirelessly stream audio to older stereos. My wife has this one, and it works great.