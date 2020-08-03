Hit the Ice: NHL 20 Is Down to $12 on Xbox One

NHL 20 (Xbox One Digital Download) Screenshot : EA Sports

NHL 20 (Xbox One Digital Download) | $12 | Amazon

Say what you want about EA : the hockey product—NHL 20— has been consistently good in recent years, and it’s worth your time and money if you’re a slap shot artist, especially with a huge discount for the Xbox One version bringing it down to $12 at Amazon.

Your favorite NHL stars now look and feel more authentic with new Signature Shots and over 45 new shot types that make every attack a threat

A new broadcast package delivers all-new visuals and commentary to celebrate your biggest plays

NHL 20 adds three new game modes including Eliminator mode, inspired by the winner-take-all competition in battle royale

Hockey Ultimate Team introduces a new way to play in Squad Battles, the fan-favorite mode from EA SPORTS FIFA that allows you to compete and earn big rewards in offline battles

New to World of CHEL are CHEL Challenges, weekly in-game events across all of your favorite modes that unlock unique customization rewards, character XP and more ﻿

This is a digital code, so if you buy it, you’ll need to l ook out for the goods in your email and redeem it on your Xbox One or via its various apps.