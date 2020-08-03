It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsXbox One

Hit the Ice: NHL 20 Is Down to $12 on Xbox One

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsVideo GamesGamingVideo Game DealsAmazon Deals
292
Save
NHL 20 (Xbox One Digital Download) | $12 | Amazon
NHL 20 (Xbox One Digital Download) | $12 | Amazon
Screenshot: EA Sports
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

NHL 20 (Xbox One Digital Download) | $12 | Amazon

Say what you want about EA: the hockey product—NHL 20has been consistently good in recent years, and it’s worth your time and money if you’re a slap shot artist, especially with a huge discount for the Xbox One version bringing it down to $12 at Amazon.

  • Your favorite NHL stars now look and feel more authentic with new Signature Shots and over 45 new shot types that make every attack a threat
  • A new broadcast package delivers all-new visuals and commentary to celebrate your biggest plays
  • NHL 20 adds three new game modes including Eliminator mode, inspired by the winner-take-all competition in battle royale
  • Hockey Ultimate Team introduces a new way to play in Squad Battles, the fan-favorite mode from EA SPORTS FIFA that allows you to compete and earn big rewards in offline battles
  • New to World of CHEL are CHEL Challenges, weekly in-game events across all of your favorite modes that unlock unique customization rewards, character XP and more﻿
Advertisement

This is a digital code, so if you buy it, you’ll need to look out for the goods in your email and redeem it on your Xbox One or via its various apps.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Tekken 7 is Just $12 on the PS4, and Also Noctis is There For Some Reason

HP Kicks off Back to School Sale With Deals on Laptops, Desktops, Printers, and More

Composting Is for Everyone Worried About Momma Earth. You Just Need the Right Bin for the Job.

Play It Safe With Five Splatter-Blocking Face Shields for $11