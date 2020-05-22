Hisense's Quantum Dot TVs Are up to $200 Off

Hisense 75" H8G Quantum-Series 4K Smart TV | $1,300 | Amazon

If you need a new TV, you owe it to yourself to consider Hisense’s new Quantum Dot sets. The brand name is undoubtedly familiar to some, but Hisense has become one of the fastest growing tech manufacturers of the past few years, and its Quantum Dot TVs represent incredible value, especially with today’s discount. You can get a 75" H8G Quantum-Series TV $200 off, bringing your final total down to $1,300. Other models on sale include the 55" model for $500 ($100 discount), and the 50" model for just $380, a $20 slashing from its normal cost.

These 4K Android TVs support HDR and Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and full array local dimming, and thanks to its quantum dots, you’ll get a much more vivid picture than previous LED/LCD technologies could manage.

This discount won’t last too long, so take advantage ASAP.

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/9/2020 and updated with new information by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/22/2020.

