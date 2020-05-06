Hisense's 75" Quantum Dot TV is $200 Off

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Hisense 75" H8G Quantum-Series 4K Smart TV | $1,300 | Amazon
If you need a new TV, you owe it to yourself to consider HiSense’s new Quantum Dot sets. The brand name is undoubtedly familiar to some, but Hisense has become one of the fastest growing tech manufacturers of the past few years, and its Quantum Dot TVs represent incredible value, especially with today’s discount. You can get a 75" H8G Quantum-Series TV $200 off, bringing your final total down to $1,300.
This 4K Android TV supports HDR and Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and has full array local dimming, and thanks to its quantum dots, you’ll get a much more vivid picture than previous LED/LCD technologies could manage.
This discount won’t last too long, so take advantage ASAP.
