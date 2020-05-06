It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

Hisense's 75" Quantum Dot TV is $200 Off

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsHisenseHisense Deals
438
Save
Hisense 75&quot; H8G Quantum-Series 4K Smart TV | $1,300 | Amazon
Hisense 75" H8G Quantum-Series 4K Smart TV | $1,300 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Hisense 75" H8G Quantum-Series 4K Smart TV | $1,300 | Amazon

If you need a new TV, you owe it to yourself to consider HiSense’s new Quantum Dot sets. The brand name is undoubtedly familiar to some, but Hisense has become one of the fastest growing tech manufacturers of the past few years, and its Quantum Dot TVs represent incredible value, especially with today’s discount. You can get a 75" H8G Quantum-Series TV $200 off, bringing your final total down to $1,300.

Advertisement

This 4K Android TV supports HDR and Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and has full array local dimming, and thanks to its quantum dots, you’ll get a much more vivid picture than previous LED/LCD technologies could manage.

Advertisement

This discount won’t last too long, so take advantage ASAP.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Keep Your Mind and Hands Busy With the Best LEGO Deals

Your Zoom Calls Suck, but This Gear Can Make Them Better

Delve Into This Deluge of Dell (and Alienware) Deals

Get 12 Months of PlayStation Plus for $34