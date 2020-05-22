Hipstik Legwear Rolls Down Prices Not Waistbands

15% off Sitewide INVENTORY15 Photo : Hipstik

Hipstik Legwear has been around for a bit and is w omen-owned and operated in the good ol’ US of A. These tights come with the pledge of no roll down or slouch, which is so very important. They are cleaning out their inventory and discounting everything 15% with the code INVENTORY15.

I personally love a short skirt with black footless tights and a pair of ballet flats look . I think it’s a cute but sharp OO TD even in summer. It’s always good to have a pair of opaque tights in your arsenal because you just never know. This is mom advice I just still follow . There is also a dye kit to create a custom pair . It’s called “Ready to Dye” and honestly that’s enough for me. But seeing as how it’s safe with Rit dye colors you could probably pick any of the ones that the company offers. These tights cover an array of sizes and guarantee ultimate comfort . Snug to keep things where they should be but not to cause displeasure.



