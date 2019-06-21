Photo: Amazon

Audio-Technica AT-LP60 Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable | $65 | Amazon

Choose from two sweet turntables from Audio-Technica, starting at just $65. The big difference between these two models, other than the $135 price difference, is the type of drive.

This is how I remember the difference: If it’s a belt-drive table, your pants won’t sag, so you can’t DJ with it. I don’t know if that makes sense, but it helps me...

Anyways!

These current prices are the best we’ve ever seen on these particular models. So pick one up and start your record collection. (Here’s a few of the best ones to own, btw.)