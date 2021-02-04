Hikers Rejoice, This Hydaway Hydration Travel Pack Is 50% Off

Hydaway Hydration Travel Pack Graphic : Sheilah Villari ( Getty Images )

Hydaway Hydration Travel Pack | $20 | Amazon



Hydaway makes really durable and quality gear for hikers, campers, and travelers. I love the Hydaway cups I have, so I was amazed to see this pack on sale. Just the Sunset color is discounted , but this is a great deal on a must if you’re an adventurer. For a limited time, grab this Hydration Travel Pack for 50% off.

These are collapsible water bottles. Reusable and safe for you and the environment. This one comes with a flip-up lid making it a lot easier to get your sips on the go. Believe it or not, you can fit twenty-five ounces of your chosen liquid in this bottle. Just expand it and fill. When you’re finished, collapse it and store it. It won’t be thicker than an inch. Stash it in the travel case to protect it in-between uses. It’s got a carry clip for the convenience of fastening to a belt loop or backpack. These are great bottles that are lightweight and dishwasher safe. I can’t say enough good things about the two I have. This is what you need for your next hike.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

