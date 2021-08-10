Space Jam (1996) 4K UHD Blu-ray SteelBook | $25 | Best Buy

O ut of curiosity , I had taken the dive to watch the new Space Jam and... yeesh. I don’t know what I was expecting, but the movie makes some really strange choices. Like, Bugs Bunny doesn’t even show up until nearly a half hour into the movie. I thought maybe I was jaded and biased in my old age. I decided to go back and watch 1996's original for the first time in at least 10 years to see if it holds up. And I’m happy to say it still slaps. The jokes hit harder than the new one , the story and structure are paced better, the rival team is actually present throughout the movie, and I can actually see what happening in the nonsensical basketball game. If you want to relieve your childhood in stunning 4K, you can get the SteelBook Blu-ray from Best Buy for only $25.