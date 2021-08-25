RVBX: Ten Years of Red vs. Blue Box Set [Blu-ray] | $99 | Amazon

Red vs. Blue become a cultural phenomenon for a very specific set of gamers during the mid 00s. They weren’t the first to do it, but they certainly popularized machinima which are stories told through recording in-engine footage of video games. Red vs. Blue of course was based around the concept of Halo’s multiplayer which pits a red team of sci-fi super soldiers against a blue team of the same sci-fi super soldiers. The very first line of the series, “Hey, you ever wonder why we’re here?” was meant to satirize the concept of the multiplayer which obviously makes sense for a video game, but has no narrative justification whatsoever. What Rooster Teeth, the creators of the series, didn’t realize was the answer to that question was, “to kickstart over a decade’s worth of fan videos, an entire video production company, and the careers of dozens of individuals.” You can now own the first decade’s worth of Red vs. Blue’s story for only $99.