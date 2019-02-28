Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Please read to the tune of the 2019 Oscar winner for Best Original Song, “Shallow”:

Tell me somethin’ boy / Aren’t you tired tryna fill that void left by A Star Is Born? / Or do you need more? / Is there something else you’re searchin’ for?

Advertisement

Well, prices on the A Star Is Born soundtrack on MP3 are falling to $3 / And in the good times, you’ll feel yourself longing for Ally and Jackson Maine / And in the bad times, I fear this deal won’t last long.

I’m off the deep end / Watch as you buy it / You’ll never delete this sound(track MP3) / There’s so many verses / So just make this purchase / I’m done re-writing “Shallow” now.