Hey Techies, Nomad Goods Is Having a Sale And Everything Is 20% Off

A Merry Christmas, indeed. Right now, yes I mean right now, Nomad is having a sitewide sale with the code MYGIFT. It’ll give you 20% off any and everything you can dream of, including the slim straps and Apple Watch Charging Pad I featured in my Lifestyle Gift Guide earlier this month, but cheaper!

Nomad is known for its minimalist, yet stylish power stations, made with three power coils to give a continuous charge to your phone no matter how you place it. After testing out its Apple Watch Base Station, I found it can also charge my Apple Watch Series 6 without any drama, which everyone needs less of in 2020 (drama, not charging).

I’m also a fan of their slim straps, a recent endeavor to cast their net to women, and honestly? I’m impressed! The straps, made of Horween leather, are smooth and can last through rain and multiple handwashings. They’re also thin enough not to overpower small wrists, making them a perfect gift for anyone wanting something classically efficient.

Luckily for you, Nomad is having a 20% off sitewide sale bringing the prices down to $40 and $30, respectivelyon the Modern Slim Straps and their rugged iPhone 12 cases. Love to see it.