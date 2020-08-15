It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Hey, Ring Fit Adventure is in Stock (For Back Order) at Amazon, and $10 Off to Boot!

Elizabeth Henges
Screenshot: Nintendo
Ring Fit Adventure | $70 | Amazon

Tired of trying to pick up a copy of Ring Fit Adventure, Nintendo's premier and super awesome fitness RPG, because it sells out within minutes? You're far from alone. Amazon has the title available for back-order, so if you don't want to faff around with checking out faster than some other guy, this is the way to go. It's even $10 off the MSRP!

Of course, as of the time of this writing, Ring Fit is REALLY far back ordered, with an estimated delivery date in October at this point. But if you've been trying for months to grab a restocked copy with no avail, a little longer probably won't hurt. Besides, if you manage to get one at another retailer with a faster delivery date, you can go ahead and give this copy to a friend, or something. Never hurts to have a security order, right?

Trust me, Ring Fit Adventure is worth it!

