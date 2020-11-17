It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Hey Plant Lover, Over Here! The AeroGarden Harvest Slim Is 51% Off

AeroGarden Harvest Slim | $80 | Macy’s
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
As an early Black Friday deal, Macy’s has an awesome sale on an AeroGarden Harvest Slim. For a low $80, you’ll get a counter-sized greenhouse ready to grow your favorite herbs for cooking. It has a LED light to keep the sunshine and a system to remind you to water your plants. Apparently, the plants can grow five times faster and can reach up to 12" in height.

You’ll also get a gourmet herbs starter packet which includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, Thai basil, and some liquid plant food because they WILL get hungry and deserve the world if they are to live their best life and thrive. This is a great option for people who love cooking and use herbs all year, especially when it’s cold out.

