Shrek 20th Anniversary 4K UHD Blu-ray | $17 | Best Buy

It has been twenty long years since we first saw our beautiful big boy Shrek showering in swamp slop to the magical words of Sma sh Mouth. In that time we learned to drive a car, had our first kiss, have fallen in and out of love. We grew up before his eyes. But Shrek is still there for us, telling us to git out of his swamp. So go ahead and watch him say it again in stunning 4K for only $17 from Best Buy.