It's all consuming.
Hey Four Eyes, Ray-Ban and Oakley Prescription Frames Are 30% off at GlassesUSA

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsGlassesUSA Deals
Save
30% off Ray-Ban and Oakley Frames | GlassesUSA | Promo Code BRANDS30

Before you come at me for insulting our own readers, please see my Kinja avatar then read the headline again. I WEAR GLASSES. Like, all the time! In fact, I buy most of my glasses from GlassesUSA and always have, ever since I found out you could buy glasses online. One pair I own are these firetruck red Ray-Bans that are apparently sold out and which you can see me wearing here from when my wife and I took a trip to Governor’s Island over the summer.

For a limited time, you can cop a pair of Ray-Bans yourself (just not the ones I did!) for 30% off at the same place I got mine from. But that’s not all! Oakleys are also on sale, at the same discount. So if you’re more of a Coach Taylor type and Ray-Bans aren’t your thing, you’re in luck. There’s a wide selection of both brands to scope out including these Harry Potter-ass hipster round bois I’m now realizing I wear on a daily basis (wow, turns out I really like Ray-Bans) and these more traditionally angular frames. Whatever your style or preference, GlassesUSA is bound to have something for you, and considering how rare it is for designer brands like these to go on sale, you’ll want to take advantage while the deal’s still active through November 30.

Now, to the fun part: redeeming your discount. First, stop on by the GlassesUSA website here, where we’ve already done the work of filtering by Ray-Ban and Oakley. Then, pick your frames, any frames. Once you’ve done that, it’s time to customize your lenses. While a basic single vision pair is free, you can also add an anti-reflective coating, blue light blockers, anti-scratch, and protection against UV rays at an extra cost. After that all you have to do is enter the code BRANDS30 at checkout and watch the numbers drop 30%. Shipping is free, so you don’t have to worry about a gotcha at the end.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

