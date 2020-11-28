It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Hey Beauty Lovers, Benefit Cosmetics Has 25% Off Everything Until Cyber Monday!

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Blyber Weekend
Blyber WeekendKinja DealsDealsCyber Monday DealsCyber MondayHoliday 2020
Image: Benefit Cosmetics
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
If you love your eyebrows filled in and eyeshadow to make your eyes pop, make it your business to take advantage of Benefit Cosmetics 25% Off sitewide sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. It’s 25% off everything—including their holiday sets with the code FRIYAY. If you grab some now, you’ll be glammed up for New Years!

Ignacia

