Hey All You Wanna-Be Linguists, Get a Lifetime Subscription to Babbel for 60% Off

With vaccines ramping up and everyone getting in line to receive their jab, travel will absolutely be on everyone’s minds. Wouldn’t you like to brush up on a foreign language before you jet off to Paris, Barcelona, or the famous Red Light District of Amsterdam? Luckily for you, Stack Social is running a major deal right now and guaranteeing 60% off their lifetime subscription to Babbel, bringing the price down to $199.

If you don’t know what Babbel is, it’s a language learning app that breaks down classes into bits and pieces so you can retain Spanish, Portuguese, French, or whatever language you’re interested in on the go! I’ve personally tested it out, and one of the perks of Babbel opposed to their competitor, Duo Lingo, is that you’ll be able to talk with a group of other language students! And everyone knows the best way to retain a language is to speak it semi-regularly. With an original list price of $499, you’re honestly saving on so much in order to learn something that can benefit you for the rest of your life. What are you waiting for?