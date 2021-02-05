It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Hey All You Cool Cats and Kittens, Save $7 on a KitNipBox Subscription Right Now

Sheilah Villari
KitNipBox Subscription | $13 | Amazon GoldBox
We don’t talk about the purry pets enough. This deal today is for them. Save $7 on a subscription box just for your cats and kittens. And don’t worry if you have a kitty with a sensitive stomach or multiple cats; they have boxes for them too.

Each month a box of wonder is delivered to your door with five custom-designed toys, treats, and fur-tastic goodies. Much like Bark Box, they will be seasonally themed, so we imagine February might be a bit lovey-dovey. Lots of interactive toys so you can have fun with your feline friend too. Catnip and wand will help them get some of the excess energy out. There’s no commitment, and you can cancel anytime if you and your fluffy baby aren’t feeling it. After the first month, the price will rise to $20. However, KitNip does donate a portion of that each month to animal welfare organizations nationwide. Give it a try and save a little money to see if this is for your pet pal.

This will ship for free each month.

