Amazon Cloud Cam | $90 | Amazon

Whether you want to use Amazon’s Key in-home delivery service, or, you know, don’t, Amazon’s Cloud Cam is a solid standalone product for monitoring your home, and it’s $30 off today.

With 1080p recording, night vision, a 2-way intercom, and 24 hours of free cloud clip storage (or more if you sign up for a paid account), its specs compare very favorably to the Nest Cam, especially at today’s $90 price point.

That’s $30 less than usual, and if, somewhere down the road, you decide to buy a smart lock, you’ll have everything you need to use Amazon Key.