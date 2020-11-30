It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Here's Where You Can Grab a New Fortnite-Themed Nintendo Switch Bundle

Giovanni Colantonio
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
We’ve got ourselves a Cyber Monday surprise, folks. Nintendo revealed a Fortnite-themed special edition Switch that’s actually pretty neat. You get yellow and blue joy-cons, plus a custom dock with classic Fortnite characters on it, like The Banana Guy. The Switch has Fortnite pre-installed on it (it’s a free game anyways, so not much of a deal there), but it also gives you 2,000 V-Bucks. You’ll also get a download code for The Wildcat Bundle, an in-game cosmetic pack for Fortnite. At the moment, it’s only available from Best Buy and you’ll need to pick it up in-store after ordering online. Walmart had it up earlier and it’s already sold out there, but keep your eye on it for now.

