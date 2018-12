Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

The booming Sonos Play:5 was conspicuously absent from the Black Friday (and post-Black Friday) deal festivities, but if you were holding out for a price drop on the company’s biggest and loudest speaker, Amazon’s taking $40 off the white model right now, within $10 of the best deal we’ve ever seen.