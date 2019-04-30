Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Before the Goku and company fought in multiverse-disrupting tournaments, they had to start somewhere. And right now you can see how Bulma, Piccolo, Tien and Goku first met by picking up the complete Dragon Ball manga box set for just $81.

This set contains all 16 volumes of the original manga and even includes a double-sided poster and collector’s booklet.

Better still, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular collection and $30 less than its usual price.