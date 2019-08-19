Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nintendo Switch Adjustable Charging Stand | $17 | Amazon

In fairness, I’m not sure that I’ve ever seen a Nintendo Switch being played in tabletop mode in my entire life. But if you do! This official stand from Nintendo allows you to charge the device, adjust your viewing angle, and won’t snap in half like a twig like the Switch’s built-in kickstand.



Today’s $3.50 discount is the first deal of any significance that Amazon’s ever offered.