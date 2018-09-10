Graphic: Shep McAllister

The SNES Classic has all the great two player games you used to play at your friend’s house way back when, but it’s small enough to actually...carry to a friend’s house. This PDP carrying case has multiple game covers that you can swap in and out on the cover, and keeps your console and controllers safe on the go.

It’s sold for $30 since it came out, but now you can grab it for just $20, at least until this deal runs out of lives.

Don’t have an SNES Classic? It’s in stock right now for $80.