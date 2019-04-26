Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Philips took its Hue lights outdoors with the White & Color Ambiance Outdoor Smart Pathway light, but if you’ve been waiting for a deal on the thing in the year+ since its release, you’ve been sorely disappointed until now.



Amazon’s marked the light starter kit down to $120 from the usual $130, plus an extra $4 off when you use No Rush shipping (and you’ve waited this long, so). You can add the pathway light to any of your Philips Hue scenes, control it with your phone or your voice assistant, and make it glow any color you want. It could be orange for Halloween. It could cycle through red, white, and blue on the Fourth of July. It could be your team’s favorite color during the playoffs.

Are those the most practical colors for a light that’s supposed to help you get to the front door without tripping? Hell no! But it’s going to look awesome.