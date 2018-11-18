Bose quite possibly made the best truly wireless earbuds money can buy, and they just got their best discount ever for Black Friday.



The Bose SoundSport Free boast rock solid connectivity (not a given in this space), IPX4 sweat and rain resistance, and arguably better sound quality than you’d find from any competing product. You can read Gizmodo’s review here if you’d like to know more, then get them for $169 (down from around $200), while they last.

Note: You may be able to get them for $10 off at Walmart with code ELLEN10 (new accounts only).