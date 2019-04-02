Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’ve been holding out for a deal on the cellular-equipped Apple Watch Series 4, Amazon’s dialed up a $35 discount on the 44mm Space Gray and Gold options today. These discounts come in the form of a clippable coupon, so just note that you won’t see the final $480 price tag at checkout.

These are the best deals we’ve seen on the cellular options, but if you’re okay with the GPS-only models, those are still on sale for $50 off at Walmart as refurbs.