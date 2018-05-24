Logitech MX Master 2S Mouse | $80 | Amazon

The incredible Logitech MX Master mouse was the sequel to one of our readers’ favorite mice, and the new MX Master 2S is the sequel to the sequel.

You still get an ergonomic design, great battery life, and a mouse sensor that works on any surface, including glass. But the 2S increases resolution from 1,000 DPI to 4,000, and introduces Logitech’s flow software, which lets you switch between computers on the fly, and even drag or copy files or your clipboard from machine to machine.

Amazon’s marked the 2S down to $80 today, a match for the best deal we’ve seen so far.