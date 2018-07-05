Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save $40 on their newest model.



The RoboVac 30 is the same size as the new RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear.

The RoboVac 30 is priced at $270, and has a $30 coupon on the product page, but for a limited time, you can use promo code EUFY1616 to save $40 instead.