Anker SoundCore Infini Pro Atmos Sound Bar | $180 | Amazon | Clip the $10 coupon

Anker’s Soundcore Infini Pro is the company’s first high-end, Atmos-enabled TV sound bar. And while its Atmos support is middling, we still think it’s a pretty great sound bar for the price.



It’s not the only Atmos sound bar out there like this—LG and Sony have similar offerings—and use various virtualization techniques (with official blessing from Dolby) to virtualize the Atmos experience, at least to an extent. I watched part of The Martian via my Apple TV with Atmos turned on, and it sounded excellent, but not noticeably different or more immersive than the sound bar’s usual faux-surround sound mode (more on that in a bit).

So if it’s not the most impressive Atmos sound bar, what is the Infini Pro? It’s a really great-sounding, really easy-to-set-up 2.1 channel sound bar with remarkably good bass for a bar without a separate subwoofer. It’s not going to overwhelm you with sound tuning options (the only thing you can adjust is the bass level), but you can pick from four different EQ options tuned for movies, music, voice, or a type of simulated surround sound that, to my ears, was reminiscent of Yamaha’s DTS:Virtual X sound bar. That is to say, I wouldn’t mistake it for the “real” surround sound from my typical Vizio setup, but it’s awfully convincing without the need to set up satellite speakers, or even a subwoofer.