Yamaha’s YAS-108 is one of our readers’ favorite sound bars, and the most budget-friendly option among our Co-Op finalists. Normally priced at $200, it’s down to $170 on Amazon right now, an all-time low.



Here’s what our readers had to say about it:

Well priced with virtual surround tech that really works great and surprising bass from a well established name. - Flat4Whore