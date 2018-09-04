Yamaha’s YAS-108 is one of our readers’ favorite sound bars, and the most budget-friendly option among our Co-Op finalists. Normally priced at $200, it’s down to $170 on Amazon right now, an all-time low.
Here’s what our readers had to say about it:
Well priced with virtual surround tech that really works great and surprising bass from a well established name. - Flat4Whore
I love my Yamaha soundbar. I needed something small that wouldn’t hang over the edges of my TV stand (seriously, some of these soundbars are enormous), and Yamaha came very highly recommended. Audiophiles may not like the built-in subwoofer as opposed to a standalone unit, but I don’t want to shake the walls with the bass since those walls are shared. - Duke of Kent