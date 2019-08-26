Photo: Corey Foster

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Antlion ModMic Wireless | $100 | Amazon

Antlion’s ModMic Wireless can turn your favorite pair of headphones into a capable gaming headset, and you can get it for $100 today, the first real discount we’ve seen since it launched at $120.



Here’s how you install it, according to Corey Foster at The Inventory:

Installation is mindless, apart from deciding what side of your headphones will be blessed with the Modmic’s stronger new mag mount. I suppose both sides is an option since Antlion includes a couple of mounts, but I prefer to put my spare on a second set of headphones. I only needed to plug in the USB transmitter, press a single button, and my new ModMic was initialized and ready for me to bark noises into it.

Easy peasy. Now go practice your trash talk.