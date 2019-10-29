It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

Yamaha's Surround Sound-Simulating Sound Bar Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
14.3K
3
1
Yamaha YAS-207BL | $170 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Yamaha YAS-207BL | $170 | Amazon

Yamaha’s YAS-207BL was the first sound bar on the market to simulate surround sound with Dolby DTS Virtual:X, which bounces audio off your walls and ceiling without the aid of satellite speakers. I tried it myself, and the result was surprisingly convincing.

Advertisement

If you’ve been holding out for a good deal, it just dropped to $170, the biggest discount we’ve ever seen from its usual $230. Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this discount on the Yamaha YAS-207BL will only stick around for the day, or until sold out.  

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Be Careful Where You Point Anker's Alarmingly Bright Flashlights, Now On Sale Just For Our Readers
The 10 Best Deals of October 28, 2019
Copious Amounts of Cole Haan Are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts