Yamaha's Surround Sound-Simulating Sound Bar Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Yamaha YAS-207BL | $170 | Amazon



Yamaha’s YAS-207BL was the first sound bar on the market to simulate surround sound with Dolby DTS Virtual:X, which bounces audio off your walls and ceiling without the aid of satellite speakers. I tried it myself, and the result was surprisingly convincing.



Advertisement

If you’ve been holding out for a good deal, it just dropped to $170, the biggest discount we’ve ever seen from its usual $230. Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this discount on the Yamaha YAS-207BL will only stick around for the day, or until sold out.